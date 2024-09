Larry Hogan says "neither one of the two candidates has earned my vote" in presidential race Maryland's former Republican governor, Larry Hogan, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump in the race for U.S. Senate, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he isn't backing the former president in the 2024 race. "Neither one of the two candidates has earned my vote, and the voters in the country are going to be able to make that decision," he said.