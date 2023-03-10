Watch CBS News

Labor market remained strong in February

According to the Labor Department, 311,000 jobs were added to the U.S. workforce in February. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, joins CBS News to discuss the latest jobs report and the role single women play in the nation's workforce.
