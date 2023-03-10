Mitch McConnell Hospitalized
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart in 1996 sentenced to 25 years to life
Brazilian ATM thief reportedly says Santos was "in charge" of skimming scheme
New survey highlights connection between sleep, mental health
These financial firms spark the most complaints, report shows
House Freedom Caucus offers deal to raise debt ceiling
Maine man arrested in murder-for-hire plot, feds say
Mexican drug cartel's purported apology letter spurned by Americans' relatives
Another atmospheric river hits California with heavy rain, threat of flooding
These Girl Scout cookies are a hot item — if you can find them
Labor market remained strong in February
According to the Labor Department, 311,000 jobs were added to the U.S. workforce in February. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, joins CBS News to discuss the latest jobs report and the role single women play in the nation's workforce.
