Jury deliberations in Rittenhouse trial to begin Tuesday The prosecution and defense teams gave their closing arguments Monday in the highly contentious trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two men during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Nancy Chen reports from the courthouse, and criminal defense attorney and law professor at Marquette University Craig Mastantuono joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest in the case.