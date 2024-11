Kyiv on edge amid fears over possible Russian strike Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv on Wednesday as Ukraine's capital prepared for a possible Russian airstrike that did not come. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv had already announced it was closing temporarily Wednesday because of a "potential significant air attack," and a Ukrainian military official told CBS News it had information that Russia could try to strike the center of Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Holly Williams reports from Kyiv.