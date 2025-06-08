Watch CBS News

Kristi Noem says "we are not going to let a repeat of 2020 happen" amid L.A. crackdown

As President Trump called for the National Guard to enforce order in Los Angeles amid protests over ICE activity, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "we are not going to let a repeat of 2020 happen," referring to the unrest in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz deployed the state's National Guard to deal with the 2020 riots in Minneapolis.
