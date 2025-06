Kraft Heinz says it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. products. Here's when. Kraft Heinz, the maker of popular brands like Jell-O and Capri Sun, says the company will remove all artificial dyes from its products by 2027 and won't release any new items in the U.S. that contain synthetic dyes starting now. It comes two months after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved to ban synthetic dyes in food.