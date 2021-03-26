Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kim Jong Un a no-show at major North Korean event

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has not been seen for weeks, fueling speculation on who is in charge of the reclusive state. Kim was expected at a major state event Friday morning but was absent. Seth Doane reports from Beijing.
