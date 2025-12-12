Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to Maryland following his ICE release. Here's what happens next. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is freed from ICE custody after a federal judge on Thursday ordered his release. On Friday, he had a check-in appointment at the George H. Fallon Federal Building in Baltimore and was permitted to continue with his immigration proceedings outside of ICE detention. At a previous similar check-in, Abrego Garcia was taken into custody. Camilo Montoya-Galvez explains what could happen next.