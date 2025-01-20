Watch CBS News

6 moments from Trump's second inaugural address

In his nearly 30-minute inaugural address on Monday, President Trump previewed a series of executive actions, declared an end to "America's decline," and said his administration would pursue putting U.S. astronauts on Mars. Here are some highlights.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.