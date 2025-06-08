Kevin Hassett says if Senate finds Medicare abuse, then "we would look at it" in Trump bill As the Senate is examining President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill," White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "when the budget process ends, if they don't raise the budget caps, there's going to be reductions across in the board." While Hassett said he has seen "massive amounts of waste, fraud, abuse in Medicaid," he "not been briefed on Medicare waste fraud and abuse" but if the Senate finds something, then "we would look at it."