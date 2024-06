Kevin Costner on bringing "Horizon" to life and what's next after "Yellowstone" departure Kevin Costner returned to the director's chair with his most ambitious project yet. The Oscar-winning actor-director writes, directs, produces and stars in "Horizon: An American Saga," a four-part movie series about the American West. Costner talks to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about the years-long effort to make "Horizon" and his future plans after leaving "Yellowstone."