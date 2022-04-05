Ketanji Brown Jackson clears confirmation hurdle, picks up support from key Republican senators The full Senate is expected to vote this week on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and confirmation looks likely after two key Republicans' endorsement. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect as well as the upcoming House vote to recommend contempt of Congress charges against two former Trump administration aides.