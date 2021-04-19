Ken Burns on children's book, lashing out against Trump Filmmaker Ken Burns has spent more than 35 years telling America's story in documentaries, but now he's releasing his first children's book called "Grover Cleveland, Again!: A Treasury of American Presidents." Burns joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the inspiration behind the book as well as his latest political project, Historians on Donald Trump, which addresses why the presumptive GOP nominee's campaign is "so troubling from a historical perspective."