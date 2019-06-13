News
Nancy Pelosi says Trump "does not know right from wrong"
Federal watchdog recommends Conway be removed from White House job
U.S. official says "highly likely" Iran behind new tanker attacks
Trump hosts governors for lunch at White House — live updates
New dramatic video shows David Ortiz shot at point-blank range
NCIS: Slayings of newlywed couple involved "torture, greed"
Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since murder acquittal
Hope Solo criticizes former teammates for "unnecessary" celebration
Robocall revenge: Meet the techies turning the tables on scammers
Watchdog: Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act...