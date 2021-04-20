Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams Trump at DNC

Former professional basketball player and advocate for racial and religious tolerance Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke at the DNC on Thursday night. He voiced his support for Clinton, condemning Trump's anti-Muslim speech.
