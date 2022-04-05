Ukraine Crisis
Zelenskyy tells U.N. Russia is "deliberately destroying Ukrainian cities"
Kansas wins 2022 Men's NCAA National Championship
The University of Kansas won the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Champions after the biggest comeback in tournament history, beating the University of North Carolina Tarheels 72-69. CBS Sports writer Chip Patterson has more on the historic game.
