Kamala Harris is accepting the DNC nomination. Shirley Chisholm paved the way. New York Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm sought the Democratic nomination for president back in 1972. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first Black woman to accept that nomination from the Democratic Party. Shola Lynch, the director of "Chisholm '72: Unbought & Unbossed," joins CBS News with how Chisholm opened a door that Harris entered.