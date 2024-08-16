Watch CBS News

Kamala Harris' economy plan includes housing aid, child tax credit proposals

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out her plan to address specific economic policies Friday while campaigning in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her proposals include subsidizing low-wage workers and families with children. Harris also proposed some benefits for first-time homebuyers. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports and David Wessel, a senior fellow in economic studies at Brookings, breaks down how economists may view some of the proposals.
