Kamala Harris back in Pennsylvania, Musk gives nearly $75 million to Trump PAC Kamala Harris on Wednesday is making her 11th trip to Pennsylvania since entering the race for president after making a pitch to Black male voters Tuesday on "The Breakfast Club" radio show. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has donated nearly $75 million to a political action committee supporting Donald Trump. CBS News campaign reporters Nidia Cavazos and Jake Rosen have more.