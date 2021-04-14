Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Supreme Court Reform
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Decision expected on charging cop who killed Daunte Wright
Decision could come today on lifting "pause" in J&J vaccine use
Biden set to announce he's withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan by 9/11
2 men arrested in 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart
Fauci on what J&J vaccine reactions could mean for women
Defense launches its case in Derek Chauvin trial
Biden to address Congress on April 28
NSA alerts Microsoft to "critical vulnerabilities" in email app
Family fears girl in Britt Reid crash may have permanent brain injury
Coronavirus Crisis
Fauci on what Johnson & Johnson vaccine reactions could mean for women
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
Michigan officials request help as COVID-19 cases surge
You've been vaccinated. So do you need a vaccine card?
Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested in LA-area research center
What's behind the push for a 4th stimulus check
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Kalamazoo shooting suspect to face judge
The Uber driver who allegedly went on a shooting spree in Kalamazoo, Michigan will face a judge Monday. Jason Dalton is accused of killing six people. CBS News' Kenneth Craig is in Michigan with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On