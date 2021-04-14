Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kalamazoo shooting suspect to face judge

The Uber driver who allegedly went on a shooting spree in Kalamazoo, Michigan will face a judge Monday. Jason Dalton is accused of killing six people. CBS News' Kenneth Craig is in Michigan with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.