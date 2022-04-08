Justice Department eyes Trump's handing of White House records In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the chair of the House Oversight Committee says the Justice Department is interfering with lawmakers' investigation into former President Trump's handling of White House records while he was in and after he left office. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what this means, as well as where several cases stemming from the January 6 attack on the Capitol stand now.