Justice Department investigating Trump's actions leading up to Jan. 6 insurrection The Department of Justice is questioning witnesses about former President Donald Trump's actions in the lead up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. It is not yet clear if he is the target of the investigation, or if prosecutors are just asking questions related to him. Devlin Barrett, national security and law enforcement reporter for The Washington Post, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on this story.