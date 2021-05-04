Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jury finds unhappy couple defamed Texas wedding photographer

A Texas jury has awarded a wedding photographer more than $1 million after determining a married couple unhappy with her work launched a social media campaign to spread falsehoods about her, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.