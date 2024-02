Jury deliberations underway in Jennifer Crumbley trial The fate of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, is now in the hands of a Michigan jury. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She is the first parent of a school shooter to go to trial on criminal charges for her child's actions. Her husband, James Crumbley, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and is set to go to trial in March. CBS News' Elaine Quijano has more.