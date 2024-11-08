Watch CBS News

Jury deliberations continue Delphi, Indiana, double murder trial

Jurors are in deliberations for a second day as they decide the fate of 52-year-old Richard Allen who's accused of killing Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in 2017. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.