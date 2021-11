Jury awards $26 million in Charlottesville "Unite the Right" trial The jury reached a partial verdict in the civil trial against organizers of the 2017 "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia. They found the defendants liable of civil conspiracy for planning the deadly rally and awarded $26 million, but could not agree on the federal counts. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.