Jurors for "Unite the Right" civil trial will continue deliberations Tuesday Plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and statutory damages against two dozen white nationalist, neo-Nazi and white supremacist organizations and individuals for conspiring to commit racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the 2017 Unite the Right rally. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano for the latest on the case.