Watch CBS News

Judges angry about Trump administration violating their orders in immigration cases, NYT reports

Some federal judges are getting increasingly upset with the Trump administration for not complying with their orders in cases involving migrants. The New York Times reports that "at least 35 times since August, federal judges have ordered the administration to explain why it should not be punished for violating their orders in immigration cases." Former federal judge Jeremy Fogel joins CBS News to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue