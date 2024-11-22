Watch CBS News

Judge postpones Trump "hush money" sentencing indefinitely

President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing for his "hush money" conviction is being put on an indefinite hold, a judge ruled Friday. CBS News' Jessica Levinson and Graham Kates have more on the decision.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.