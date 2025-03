Judge orders Trump White House to disclose deportation flight details The Trump administration went to court Monday defending its decision to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and deport hundreds of alleged gang members to El Salvador. On Saturday night, a judge ordered the administration to stop the deportations and turn around any planes that had not yet landed in the Central American country, which did not happen. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Aaron Navarro have the latest.