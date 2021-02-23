Judge Merrick Garland says he will not be the president's attorney Confirmation hearings for President Biden's attorney general nominee began on Monday. Judge Merrick Garland told Senators he would restore the independence of the Department of Justice and will make the investigation into the Capitol assault his top priority. CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN to discusses how Garland's DOJ could differ from that of former President Trump's administration.