Judge gives stern warning to Trump administration over mistakenly deported Maryland man A federal judge told the Trump administration Tuesday "there will be no tolerance for gamesmanship or grandstanding" as Justice Department attorneys continued to sidestep questions about what the administration is doing to comply with an order to return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador. Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports on the case and Jeffery Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, shares his thoughts on the situation.