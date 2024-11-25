Judge dismisses Trump's federal 2020 election case after Smith filing Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was overseeing President-elect Donald Trump's federal 2020 election interference case, has agreed to dismiss the case after special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Monday asking for just that. Smith also filed a motion to end the case on how Trump handled classified documents after his first presidency, where prosecutors had been appealing a previous dismissal. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Rikki Klieman and Ed O'Keefe have the latest.