Watch CBS News

Judge dismisses Trump's federal 2020 election case after Smith filing

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was overseeing President-elect Donald Trump's federal 2020 election interference case, has agreed to dismiss the case after special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Monday asking for just that. Smith also filed a motion to end the case on how Trump handled classified documents after his first presidency, where prosecutors had been appealing a previous dismissal. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Rikki Klieman and Ed O'Keefe have the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.