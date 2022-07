Judge denies former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's attempt to delay trial A judge has denied Steve Bannon's motion to delay his contempt of Congress trial. Jury selection in the case of the former White House chief strategist will begin Monday. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano discuss his pre-trial hearing and forthcoming trial. Then CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins with what to expect in the next Jan. 6 hearing.