Judge declares mistrial in Bob Menendez case

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, and his attorney spoke to the press after a judge declared a mistrial in his bribery and corruption trial. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN to discuss the details of the case.
