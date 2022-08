Judge asks DOJ to submit redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit A federal judge is considering whether to unseal portions of the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. In other Trump legal woes, Allen Weisselberg, a former top executive at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to evading taxes and has agreed to testify against the company. Catherine Herridge has the details.