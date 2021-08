Key officials investigating Haitian president's assassination go into hiding Nearly a month after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot and killed in his home, the investigation into his assassination could be in jeopardy. Key players in the probe are reportedly being threatened and have gone into hiding. New York Times Mexico and Central America correspondent Anatoly Kurmanaev joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the precedence being set in a nation already facing lawlessness.