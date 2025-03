Journalist included in group chat with top U.S. officials about plans to bomb Yemen The editor in chief of The Atlantic says White House national security adviser Mike Waltz invited him to join a group chat on Signal, an encrypted messaging app. Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top U.S. officials then texted about plans to attack Houthi targets in Yemen. While Hegseth has denied the allegations, the National Security Council said the thread "appears to be authentic."