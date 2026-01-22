Josh Shapiro on VP vetting process: "Offensive" to question my loyalty to this country Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, writes in his upcoming memoir, "Where We Keep the Light," that he was asked during the vetting process to be Kamala Harris' running mate if he had ever been an agent for the Israeli government. He says the questions felt offensive and questioned his loyalty to the country, telling Norah O'Donnell he still does not know whether Harris was aware he was asked — or that he later withdrew himself from consideration. See more of O'Donnell's conversation with Gov. Shapiro on "CBS Sunday Morning" January 25.