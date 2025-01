Dr. Jon LaPook unpacks surgeon general's call for cancer warnings on alcohol The U.S. surgeon general is calling for cancer risk warning labels to be added to alcoholic beverages. In an advisory released Friday, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that, given the conclusive evidence on cancer risks from alcohol consumption, he recommends adding an update to the already existing warning label on alcoholic beverages. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins to discuss.