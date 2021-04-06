Live

Joint Chiefs Chairman talks "Funky" to kids

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Martin Dempsey busted out the hit Bruno Mars track "Uptown Funk" while he was speaking to children of military servicemembers. CBSN's Vinita Nair has the off-the-cuff moment.
