John Prine's widow on losing her husband to the coronavirus and tribute concert honoring him Revered singer-songwriter John Prine died in April of complications caused by COVID-19. An all-star lineup will pay tribute to Prine in a streaming concert organized by the late singer’s family. Prine’s widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, joins Anthony Mason on “CBS This Morning” to discuss the loss of her husband and the upcoming show.