John Madden "made the game fun and simple to understand," former colleague James Brown says NFL fans are mourning the loss of legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died at the age of 85. Madden was the head coach for the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons before his 30-year broadcasting career on several networks including CBS. CBS News special correspondent and host of "NFL Today" James Brown joins CBSN to discuss Madden's impact on the NFL and sports journalism.