John Hinckley, Jr., would-be Reagan assassin, released from mental hospital The man who shot president Ronald Reagan in 1981 is out of a Washington mental hospital. John Hinckley, Jr. was hidden from cameras as he went home to his 90-year-old mother in Williamsburg, Va. In late July, a federal judge ruled that the now 61-year-old is no longer a danger to himself or the public. Tony Dokoupil has more.