John Grisham on how the student debt crisis inspired "The Rooster Bar" John Grisham is known as the master of legal thrillers with 30 consecutive No. 1 New York Times fiction bestsellers. He's sold more than 300 million copies of his books worldwide. Grisham joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his 25th legal thriller, "The Rooster Bar," which explores the world of for-profit law schools, and what makes a good story.