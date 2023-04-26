Biden, South Korean president talk nuclear threats from North Korea President Biden welcomed South Korea's president to the White House Wednesday. The two leaders announced an agreement to counter North Korea's ongoing nuclear threats. The so-called Washington declaration includes plans to have American nuclear submarines docked in South Korea -- for the first time in more than 40 years. Biden and the first lady later honored Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a state dinner in the White House. Ed O'Keefe is there with the latest.