Biden concludes speech: "We have to prove that democracy still works" President Biden wrapped his first speech to Congress by saying autocrats and skeptical nations look at America and think it's too divisive to succeed. "They look at the images of the mob that assaulted this Capitol as proof that the sun is setting on American democracy," the president said, referencing the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. America has to "prove that democracy still works," he said. Watch his remarks.