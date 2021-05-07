Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jobs report sparks fear of slowing recovery

A disappointing jobs report ignited debate over unemployment benefits. President Biden argues the benefits are needed for the country's economic recovery, but Republicans say they encourage people to stay at home. Weijia Jiang shares more.
