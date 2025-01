Jimmy Carter's 6-day state funeral begins in Georgia The six-day state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter began in his home town of Plains, Georgia, Saturday. Carter was honored and remembered in a service at the Carter Center in Atlanta, where several family members spoke. Everyday Americans will have the chance to pay their respects to Carter, who now lies in repose at the Carter Center until Tuesday, when his body will be transported to Washington, D.C. Mark Strassmann reports.