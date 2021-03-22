Live

Watch CBSN Live

JetBlue creates "Mint" cabin for business class

JetBlue CEO Dave Barger joins "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to talk about how his airline is ramping up efforts to attract business class passengers. JetBlue will offer sixteen lie-flat seats on flights between New York and Los Angeles.
